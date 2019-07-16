NEWS
APC, SERAP Seek Verification Of Makinde’s N48bn Assets Declaration
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and All Progressives Congress, (APC) Oyo State on Tuesday called for proper investigation of the N46 billion assets declared by Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde.
SERAP in a post on its Twitter handle applauded the governor’s bold move and commitment to transparency, demanding immediate verification of the assets he declared at the Code of conduct Bureau(CCB) which he was made public on Monday.
It would be recalled that Makinde had on Monday made a public declaration of his assets standing at N48, 150,736,889bn with 33,730, 000 units of share as of May 28,2019.
Commenting on the development SERAP said it has a team of volunteers that is capable of verifying these assets and would appreciate the governor’s public invitation authorising it to carry out the verification exercise.
In the same vein, the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) also urged Governor Seyi Makinde, to explain the source of his N48 billion asset made public on Monday.
Chief Akin Oke the state’s chairman of the party, who queried his assets declaration in Iseyin on Tuesday, said, “I don’t think I want to make comment on the issue since I have no idea, but it raises a number of issues. He just declared what he has, how did he come about the asset is not there.”
Makinde had informed officials of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Ibadan that it was in fulfillment of a personal promise he made during the elections.
The assets declaration form, marked OYSE/2019/001 contained details of cash at hand, in the bank, landed properties (developed and undeveloped), household items, share and bonds owned by the Governor, his wife, Omini Makinde as well as his companies.
