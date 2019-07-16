Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup

In a major shakeup, the Nigerian Army has redeployed the newly promoted Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun and 34 other senior officers.

The army authorities said that the change of guards was a routine exercise undertaken to reinvigorate the service for greater professional efficiency.

The acting director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who announced the posting in a statement on Sunday night, said that they were approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, adding that the appointments were with immediate effect.

Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations was redeployed as Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj-Gen A.O. Shodunke from the Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation was moved to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Logistics, Maj-Gen A.A. Tarfa leaves Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre for Training and Doctrine Command, Minna as Commander, while Maj-Gen. E.O. Udoh of the Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics was appointed Chief of Training and Operations (Army).

In the same manner, Maj-Gen. M.S. Yusuf, who was the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, has been made the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj-Gen. J.I. Unuigbe, the former Corps Commander Ordnance becomes the Chief of Logistics (Army), and Maj-Gen. O.F. Azinta, former General Officer Commanding 2 Division is now Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

Others were Maj-Gen. A.B. Omozoje of the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans who was appointed the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Ibadan while newly promoted Maj-Gen. A.B. Biu becomes the substantive General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri, Maj-Gen J.J. Ogunlade goes from Defence Headquarters to become the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, and Maj-Gen. J.O. Irefin from Defence Headquarters Garrison is General Officer Commanding 81 Division Lagos.

Former Chief of Administration (Army), Maj-Gen. K.A.Y. Isiyaku is now Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison Abuja, Maj-Gen. A.A. Jidda from Defence Headquarters is appointed the Coordinator of Peacekeeping Operations at the Ministry of Defence.

Maj-Gen. J.O. Oni from Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration takes over as Director Procurement Defence Headquarters from Maj-Gen. O.A. Akintade, who becomes Corps Commander Ordnance Lagos, as Maj-Gen. O.W. Ali from Defence Headquarters is Director Army Physical Training Zaria.

Other appointees are Maj-Gen. E.N. Njoku who remains at Defence Headquarters as Director Communications, Maj-Gen. C.G. Musa from Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited moves from Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Monguno as Commander, while Maj-Gen. O.T. Akinjobi from Headquarters Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE becomes the Director Standards and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters.

Also, Brig-Gen. K.A. Kazir remains in Army Headquarters Department of Projects and Programmes as Acting Executive Director of Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited, Brig-Gen A.E. Attu moves from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to National Defence College as Acting Deputy Commandant, Brig-Gen. M.T. Usman from Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade moves to Headquarters Guards Brigade Abuja as Commander taking over from Brig-Gen. U.T. Musa who becomes Acting Commandant Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre Jaji, Brig-Gen. G.O. Adesina remains at the Department of Policy and Plans but redeployed as Acting Director Policy.

Similarly, Brig-Gen L.A. Fejokwu from National Defence College emerges the Acting Director Personnel Services at Army Headquarters, Brig-Gen. E.A.P. Undiandeye from Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation becomes the Acting Director Foreign Liaison at the Defence Intelligence Agency Abuja, Brig-Gen. J.Y. Nimyel from Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja takes over as the Commandant Amphibious Training School Calabar from Brig-Gen. O.O. Oluyede who is now Commander 27 Task Force Brigade Buni Yadi, Brig-Gen. P.P. Malla moves from 82 Division Garrison Enugu to Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade Chibok and appointed as Commander.

In the same vein, Brig-Gen. O.M. Bello of Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt has become the Commander 1 Brigade Sokoto, Brig-Gen. M.A. Etsu-Ndagi from Army Headquarters Garrison Abuja becomes the Commander 9 Brigade Lagos while Col. R.C. Emeh from Defence Headquarters is appointed Assistant Director Army Physical Training at 3 Division Physical Training Group Jos.

There are also Col. M.O. Erebulu who recently completed a course at Higher War College Egypt and appointed Commander 2 Provost Group Ibadan, Lt-Col. S.A. Abimbola from Nigerian Army Operations Centre at Army Headquarters is appointed Commanding Officer 343 Artillery Regiment Elele whereas Lt-Col S.M. Ahmed from 375 Artillery Regiment Baga becomes the Commanding Officer 332 Artillery Regiment Shendam, amongst others.