FOOTBALL
Barcelona Bring Cucurella Back To Camp Nou In €4M Deal
The versatile 20-year-old, who is a product of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya, has been re-signed from La Liga rivals Eibar
Barcelona have taken up the option to re-sign Marc Cucurella from Eibar in €4 million deal.
The versatile 20-year-old is a Catalan native who made the step up into the professional ranks from the famed La Masia academy system.
He had started out on the books at Espanyol, but linked up with Barca in 2012.
Much of his experience with the Blaugrana was picked up within the club’s B side, with 54 appearances made at that level.
Just one competitive outing was taken in for the first team, with that solitary appearance coming in a 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Murcia in October 2017.
In order to get more minutes into Cucurella, he was allowed to join Eibar on loan for the 2018-19 campaign.
He impressed for the Basque outfit, taking in over 30 appearances in La Liga.
Eibar saw enough to take up a purchase option, but Barcelona have immediately triggered their own clause to bring him back onto their books.
A statement on the club’s official website read: “FC Barcelona has made effective the repurchase clause of the player Marc Cucurella, who last season played on loan at Eibar, for 4 million euros.
“The Basque club exercised their purchase option at the end of the 2018/19 season for a value of 2 million euros.
“Cucurella left on loan to the Mendilibar team with the aim of gaining experience in the elite of Spanish football. For the Basque side he has played 33 games: 31 of those in league and two in the Copa del Rey.
“In addition, a player trained in the Barca academy scored two goals, one in each competition.
“Curiously, the goal he recorded in the league was in the last game of the championship against Barca in Ipurua. In the Cup, he scored in the return match of the round of 32 against Sporting Gijon.”
Barcelona have been looking for a back-up option to Jordi Alba in their left-back berth.
Cucurella could fill that role, but the Blaugrana are expecting him to operate further up the field if he comes into Ernesto Valverde’s plans.
That means that the transfer door remains open for a club that has already acquired Antoine Griezmann and is still exploring the option of bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain.
MOST READ
PMB Blames State Govts For Growing Number Of Almajiris
President Muhammadu Buhari has said attributed the growing number of almajiris to the failure of state government to provide basic...
Nasarawa To Make Birth Certificate Compulsory For School Enrolment
In a bid to regularise population data for proper planning, the Nasarawa State government is considering making birth certificate compulsory...
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3