NEWS
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two bank accounts belonging to two firms, A.M Projects Consultancy Ltd and Raznez Medical Consultants Ltd, over alleged fraud.
Justice Oweibo granted the order after listening to an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and moved by its counsel, Kufre Uduak.
The judge, by the order, empowered the EFCC to instruct the Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc’s to freeze the account numbered 1012364520 belonging to A.M Projects Consultancy pending conclusion of investigation and the firm’s possible prosecution.
The court also granted a similar application allowing the Commission to freeze another account numbered 1014460309 belonging to Ranez Medical Consultants domiciled with the bank.
In an affidavit attached to the ex-parte application and deposed to by an EFCC operative, Gambo Salisu, the official claimed that he is part of a team assigned to investigate a criminal complaint of obtaining N125 million by false pretence and issuance of dud cheques against the respondents.
According to Salisu, the commission, on March 1, received a criminal complaint from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc accusing the defendants of obtaining money by false pretence and issuance of dud.
He also averred that “On the 18th May, 2012, the petitioner availed to the respondents credit facility of N125 million for the purposes of financing Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Rural Free Medical Referral Scheme.
“The parties agreed that the proceeds of the project will be domiciled in the respondents’ account with the bank.
“Contrary to the agreement, the respondents collected the proceeds of the NDDC Rural Free Medical Referral Scheme and diverted it to their personal use, and refused to give the bank its N125 million till date despite several requests.
“Instead, the respondents issued to the petitioner cheques which were returned unpaid upon presentation,” the EFCC official alleged.
Salisu urged the court to grant the application to enable the commission “carry out a thorough investigation into the activities of the respondents as it relates to the allegation of economic and financial crimes”.
He maintained that, “without freezing the nominated accounts and temporarily forfeiting the funds therein to the federal government, there is no way that the proceeds of this crime will be recovered.
“If this application is granted, it will preserve the res and abate further dissipation of the funds allegedly obtained fraudulently.”
MOST READ
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
Criminalising Herdsmen Because Of Few Bad Ones, Unfair –Yuguda
Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has described as unfair the narrative of criminalising herdsmen because of a few...
Atiku Bonafide Nigerian, Witness Tells Tribunal
The witness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar,...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3