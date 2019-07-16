Connect with us
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun

Published

8 hours ago

on

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over allegation of car theft.

Though Ajala pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of peace preferred against, Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi refused his bail plea.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov 11, 2018 around 1:30 pm at Orange area, Ile-Ife.

He submitted that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: stealing.

He added that Hammed Ajala stole Dr Emmanuel Ajenifuja’s Toyota Camry Saloon car with Reg No: AAA 66 AH that worth N1.15million.

According to him, the defendant conducted themselves in a manner that may likely cause the breach of peace by changing the plate number of Dr Emmanuel Ajenifuja’s vehicle to his own.

The prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 249(d), 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002

The Defence Counsel, Mr. Ben Adirieje, pleaded for the bail of his client in most liberal term and pledged that his client would stand his case.

Magistrate Owolawi who refused the bail plea ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until July 18, for ruling on bail.

 

