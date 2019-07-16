NEWS
Don’t Take Trump’s Bait – US Congresswomen
…Congresswomen hit back after Trump’s tweets branded racist
The four US congresswomen attacked by US President Donald Trump in tweets widely called racist have dismissed his remarks as a distraction.
Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib urged the US people “not to take the bait” at a Monday news conference.
Mr Trump had suggested the four women – all US citizens – “can leave”.
He has defended his comments and denied allegations of racism.
The president did not explicitly name the women in his initial Twitter tirade on Sunday, but the context made a clear link to the four Democrat women, who are known as The Squad.
He sparked a furore after saying the women “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” and they should go home.
Three of the women were born in the US and one, Ms Omar, was born in Somalia but came to the US as a child.
Following the outcry, the four women told reporters they wanted to re-focus attention on to the president’s policies.
“This is simply a disruption and a distraction from the callous chaos and corrupt culture of this administration, all the way down,” Ms Pressley said.
Both Ms Omar and Ms Tlaib repeated their calls for Mr Trump to be impeached.
What did the congresswomen say?
Ms Pressley dismissed the president’s efforts “to marginalise us and to silence us”.
She added: “Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world.”
All four women insisted that health care, gun violence and, in particular, detentions of migrants on the US border with Mexico should be in focus.
“The eyes of history are watching us,” said Ms Omar said, decrying the “mass deportation raids” and “human rights abuses at the border”.
Ms Omar says Mr Trump’s “blatantly racist attack” on four women of colour was “the agenda of white nationalists”, adding that the president would like “nothing more than to divide our country”.
Ms Tlaib called it “simply a continuation of his racist, xenophobic playbook”.
“We remain focused on holding him accountable to the laws of this land,” she said.
What is the row about?
On Friday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez, Ms Tlaib and Ms Pressley testified to a House committee about conditions in a migrant detention centre they had visited.
Democrats have widely criticised the Trump administration’s approach to border control, saying they are holding migrants in inhumane conditions.
Mr Trump insists the border is facing a crisis and has defended the actions of his border agents. His administration announced a new rule to take effect on 16 July which denies asylum to anyone who crosses the southern border without having applied for protection in “at least one third country” on their way to the US.
After their testimony, Mr Trump said conditions at the centre had had “great reviews”. He then posted his series of tweets about the women and Ms Omar, attacks he redoubled on Monday.
“If you are not happy, if you are complaining all the time, you can leave,” he told a heated news conference outside the White House.
As the women spoke to reporters on Monday evening, he tweeted again.
“If you are not happy here, you can leave! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America,” he wrote.
BBC
MOST READ
Buratai Warns Against Politicising Security, Says Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has strongly warned those individuals who are unnecessarily politicizing security-related...
Borno Emir Returns Home 5 Years After Boko Haram Displacement
The Emir of Gwoza in Borno State, Mohammed Shehu-Timta, has returned home following relative peace and security five years after...
First Ebola Patient In Eastern Congo’s Main City Dies
The first Ebola patient in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest city, Goma, has died, the government on Tuesday said....
First Ebola Patient In Eastern Congo’s Main City Dies
The first Ebola patient in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest city, Goma, has died, the government on Tuesday said....
Declare Data As Critical Infrastructure, Says ICT Expert
Mr Jide Awe, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert, has called on the Federal Government and other relevant organs to...
Don’t Take Trump’s Bait – US Congresswomen
…Congresswomen hit back after Trump’s tweets branded racist The four US congresswomen attacked by US President Donald Trump in tweets...
OBJ’s Letter, More Of Solution Than Criticism – Frank
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION11 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
NEWS20 hours ago
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
NEWS20 hours ago
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation
-
NEWS18 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’