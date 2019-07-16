NEWS
Drivers’ License: FRSC Sensitizes 10,000 Keke NAPEP Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa FRSC has commenced sensitization of 10 ,000 Keke NAPEP riders to authenticate legitimate members ahead of enforcement drivers’ license come 1st August 2019 in the state.
The Adamawa Sector Commander of the FRSC, Muhammed Hussaini, who addressed the Keke NAPEP operators, assured them that they would face no stress obtaining their license.
Hussaini said operators can process and obtain licenses same day at the coast of N3,350 for both Class A and J for three years, and N5,450 for five years.
He stressed, that, the licensing effort would curb crime. He said, “We found it imperative, because of the challenge of insecurity perpetuated by people using Okada and Keke NAPEP, to bring control to the system. We came up with the licensing and registration of Keke NAPEP and Okada riders to achieve that control.
“You find the issue of Shilla Boys, armed banditry and kidnapping. All these are perpetuated by use of motorcycles and Keke NAPEP. So, introduction of license and registration of these people will bring sanity and reduce security challenges.”
Earlier, Sadiq Garba Speaker, Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle/KEKENAPEP Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), lamented extortion of money from its members by security agencies in the state.
Garba assured that, if the matter is address, members of the association would be forced to embark on indefinite strike.
He called for fresh elections of new officials of ACOMORAN, saying the present leadership of the union, add no value to the plight of its members.
Tanimu Sale, state chairman of BMT group of the Union made case for alternative packing space for the members ahead of implementation exercise.
Sule urged state and local government officials to harmonized multiple taxation on it members, while lamenting lack of adequate parking space in the metropolis.
