Edo Police Community Relations C’ttee Lauds Obaseki’s Support For Security Agencies
The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Edo State Command, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his support to security agencies in the state, noting that the governor’s efforts are yielding results.
In a letter to the governor signed by Chairman, PCRC, Edo State Command, Evang. Dr. Atekha Odemwingie, the committee said the governor has recorded immense developmental strides across the state, which have endeared him to the people.
According to the PCRC, “The records of your monumental achievements in the state are visible and clear for all to see and the news of it has gone round the state like wildfire since you assumed office. This is evident and enviable among other governors in the country.
“Apart from the developmental strides your administration has brought to Edo State, your contributions towards the security and peace in our dear state is worth mentioning. A year and some months ago you supported the Nigeria Police Force in establishing a Police Marine Base in the state. You also set up a new security architecture named ‘Wabaizigan’ to support the Police and other sister security agencies in fighting crime and criminalities and they are yielding unquantifiable results.”
The committee encouraged the governor to continue with his good work as history will not fail to paint his name in gold.
