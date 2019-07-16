NEWS
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi on her roles in promoting and protecting the rights of women and girls in the state.
The coalition stated this at a meeting of leaders of NGOs operating in the state which took place at the First Lady’s office in Ado-Ekiti chaired by the chairman of NGOs in Ekiti State, Sir Olu Ogunrotimi.
This was just as Erelu Fayemi called for concerted efforts, particularly on the part of the NGOs to combat practices that subjugate the female folks and particularly rob them of their rights to education.
She bemoaned the difficulty in implementing several laws protecting women and girls in Ekiti under the previous administration, noting that Governor Fayemi’s administration has been in the forefront of implementing such laws.
“We have several laws protecting women and the girl child in Ekiti but implementation of these laws had been extremely difficult. We will soon begin Ekiti Female Gender Summit to task government parastatals such as the Ministry of Women Affairs, Health, Budget and Planning, and Agriculture amongst others, on what they have on the table for women and girls’ welfare and care,” she stated.
Mrs. Fayemi in a statement in Ado Ekiti said the Fayemi’s administration will work on ensuring that internal mechanisms to work on different programmes for women and girls from the different MDAs are made available.
She also expressed her sadness on the alarming rate of out-of-school children, especially girls in the country.
“The number of girls dropping out of school in Nigeria is becoming alarming, we have 15 million of the kids out of school now and out of them, 70 percent are girls.”
“Looking at it from the perspective of national development, If this trend continues, it means that in 10 – 20 years time we will have reduced number of doctors, engineers, and other professionals that should have been produced and for every girl child that drops out of school, they are going to be part of what I called a cycle of generational poverty in our society because it will affect them, their children and Children’s children who would also roam the streets.”
MOST READ
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
Criminalising Herdsmen Because Of Few Bad Ones, Unfair –Yuguda
Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has described as unfair the narrative of criminalising herdsmen because of a few...
Atiku Bonafide Nigerian, Witness Tells Tribunal
The witness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar,...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3