EU Nominee Von Der Leyen Pledges Strong Action Against Climate Change

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ursula von der Leyen, the German candidate for President of the European Commission, on Tuesday said she would put forward a green deal in her first 100 days in office.

She said that carbon neutrality would be put into a first-ever European climate law.

“I want Europe to become the first climate-neutral continent in the world by 2050.

“To make this happen, we must take bold steps together,’’ she said in the European Parliament, where members are due to vote on her nomination to head the EU Executive later in the day.

“Our current goal of reducing our emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 is not enough,’’ said von der Leyen.

“We must go further; we must strive for more.’’

Von der Leyen also mentioned that the technology giants that are making huge profits in Europe must pay taxes.

Earlier in July, von der Leyen, current German Defence Minister, was nominated by the leaders of the EU member states to replace the current President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

Comments

