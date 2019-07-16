Fake NYSC:  EFCC To Support Against Fraudulent Mobilisation

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to support National Youth

Service Corps (NYSC) in combating fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.

The EFCC also commended corps members for educating Nigerians on the dangers of corruption through the Anti-Corruption Community Development Service Groups.

Information about the anti-graft’s pledge are in a statement by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director, Press

and Public Relations in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeyemi stated that the EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, made the pledge when NYSC Director-General,

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in his office recently at EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

She added that Magu condemned activities of unpatriotic Nigerians who brought shame to the country through

their desperate quest for wealth, including sale of academic qualifications to unqualified graduates.

The EFCC boss then promised to collaborate with NYSC to checkmate illegal activities of such individuals.

Earlier, the NYSC chief had decried corruption in the country, adding that under his leadership, staff

and corps members would pursue the fight to get rid of the menace.

He appealed for EFCC support “in NYSC’s quest to monitor the activities of some higher institutions that

present unqualified graduates for mobilisation for national service.”

Ibrahim said “it is unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin

Republic present to us people who didn’t go to the four walls of the university as graduates for NYSC mobilisation.

“We are presently investigating some of such so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word

in English.” (NAN)