SPORTS
FIBA Accused Of Complicity In NBBF Crisis
Factional leader of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Tijjani Umar has accused the world governing body of Basketball, FIBA, of complicity in the leadership crisis rocking Nigeria’s basketball.
According to Umar, Africa’s office of FIBA is hobnobbing with the other faction in the lingering NBBF crisis to decimate the real owners of the Nigeria’s basketball.
Umar, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports on the sideline of the 2019 NBBF Stakeholders Meeting and Technical Officials Training held in Abuja, said the world governing body has boxed itself into a corner by its delay in conducting fresh elections into the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) two years after it has promised to do so.
Late former Secretary General of FIBA, Patrick Baumann had in a letter directed to Musa Kida and Tijani Umar stated that in maintaining its initial stance of July 2017 and in the absence of an amicable resolution, FIBA had decided that fresh elections be conducted, insisting that the June 12 and 13, 2017 elections held in Kano and Abuja respectively failed to meet the FIBA General Statutes.
Umar however assured Nigerian basketball enthusiasts that the Nigeria’s basketball stakeholders are working toward to end the crisis soon.
“The crisis is manmade and we are talking to ourselves about how best to end the crisis. We have passed a very clear massage and at the end of this stakeholders meeting there would be a communiqué that will point to the way forward.
“It is simple that FIBA has boxed themselves into a very difficult corner and they have moral dilemma. They must come and solve this quagmire. It will not go away because the stakeholders will give up and the right thing must be done.
“I don’t want to blame FIBA entirely for the crisis but the Africa’s office of FIBA is compromising.
I am so sad to admit that in Africa we have all the shortcomings and people who shouldn’t represent or speak on our behalf.
“Meanwhile the game is suffering and the players are losing incomes and completely disorganised about the whole thing because their family are being cheated and they can’t put food on their table.
“The local leagues have suffered. This is July and we are just thinking about starting a league when we should be in midway into the league.
“The crisis has decimated the real owners of the game who are the players, coaches, referees, statistians, table officials, and technical commissioners and so on. The media must come into this issue and take very decisive action by asking the right question and speak out the truth,” Umar said.
