Lagos To Benefit From £38m UK Moblie Development Programme
Following its socio-economic significance as the nation’s commercial nerve and sixth largest economy in Africa, Lagos State Government is to benefit from the United Kingdom thirty-eight million pounds extended programme on mobile for development in Nigeria.
This was disclosed today by the United Kingdom Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign Commonwealth Office who also doubles as Minister of State for Department for International Development, Harriett Baldwin during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in his Alausa Office.
According to the Minister, the Mobile for development programme is to enable a lot of people access financial services through their mobile phones and buy things like solar system for their homes and businesses.
She added that owing to the significant impact of the programme on the people, the UK government is extending the programme to further affect positively the lives of other twenty-seven million people around world including many in Lagos noting that the programme was exactly designed to absolutely impact the grass root.
According to her, the programme would enable women in the market to use the financial services in investing in solar fridges, solar freezers and something that will really help them in their homes in areas where they don’t have access to reliable electricity.
Describing Lagos as amazing and vibrant city, Baldwin noted that the UK government is willing to learn from some of the state’s innovation and share some of theirs.
Responding, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat assured the United kingdom team that Lagos State Government is set to collaborate with their government in any area that will be of immense benefit to the good people of the state.
While emphasizing that the programme is an extension, Hamzat stated that the state government will embark on sensitizing her citizens to understand the benefits of the programme and take advantage of it.
