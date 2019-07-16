NEWS
LASG Promises Mass Housing Delivery, To Tackle Vandalism
The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, pledged its commitment to mass housing delivery, in spite of the setbacks caused by vandals to some of its ongoing housing projects.
Mr Wasiu Akewusola, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, made the pledge during his inspection of ongoing projects in Ibeshe, Igbogbo, Agbowa, Odo Onosa and Ayandelu in Ikorodu area of the state.
Akewusola said that although vandals had carted away fittings from some of the ongoing housing projects, government would not relent in its efforts to bridge housing deficit gap in Lagos.
“Government will continue to forge ahead in delivering on our mandate, in spite of setbacks,’’ he said.
He decried the removal of fixtures and transformers cannibalised, electric poles and other fittings from some ongoing housing projects.
“It is sad that some unscrupulous individuals would vandalise or loot projects initiated for public good.
“Government is working out strategies to keep vandals and hoodlums out of the ongoing schemes.
“We will also step up our monitoring activities to ensure that nefarious activities are completely eradicated,’’ Akewusola said.
The permanent secretary also called on community leaders and residents to assist government with information in protecting projects.
“The security of the housing schemes constructed with taxpayers’ money should be a joint venture between the people and the government.
“The policing of these housing schemes that have yet to be delivered is best done by the immediate communities, because of proximity and superior knowledge of the terrain of the area.
“Please make immediate report of any suspicious persons or unlawful incident to the Police or any other government security agents,’’ he said.
MOST READ
Physically Challenged Persons Get Skill Acquisition, Computer Braille Centre In Edo
Chairman of Oredo local government area, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a...
Pathologist Highlights Importance Of Vitamin D
Dr Christina Dasat, a Chemical Pathologist based in Jos on Tuesday advised Nigerians to consider including foods that contain Vitamin...
Nasarawa Assembly Inaugurates Committee On LG Finances
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of Ministry of Local...
Edo Set To Clear 1,000 Hectares For Women Cassava Growers
The Edo State Government has set aside 1000 hectares for cassava cultivation in the state, as part of its agriprenuer...
Ekiti Victims Of Windstorm Gets N18M Relief Materials
The Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials worth N18 million and cash gifts to about 600 victims of rainstorm...
FG Agencies Partner On Expatriate Quota Processing
The Ministry of Interior says it has put in place measures to improve the integrity of Expatriate Quota administration in...
Gov. Ayade Declares Green Holiday For Planting 1M Trees
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has declared July 30th every year, starting from 2019, as a public holiday for...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
NEWS22 hours ago
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
NEWS22 hours ago
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation