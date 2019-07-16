Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Lewandowski Could Sign New Bayern Deal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Robert Lewandowski could extend his contract with Bayern Munich and has ruled out a deal to bring back Mario Mandzukic.

Poland striker Lewandowski appeared to be agitating for a move away from the Allianz Arena 12 months ago but was unable to secure an exit.

He went on to score 40 goals last season as Bayern won the domestic double and admitted in March he could see out his career at Bayern after becoming much more settled.

Chairman Rummenigge now hopes Lewandowski will agree to a new contract as he believes the 30-year-old could play for several more years. Lewandowski’s current deal covers the next two seasons.

“It’s not all wrapped up, but there’s already the development with Robert that he feels extremely comfortable with Bayern Munich,” Rummenigge said to Bild.

“When you look at his body, this is a player who can easily play at this level for a few more years.”

Rummenigge also dismissed talk that former Bayern striker Mandzukic could be brought back to the club from Juventus as support for Lewandowski, saying: “Nothing is planned in that direction.”

However, Rummenigge did confirm Bayern remain eager to sign another winger to help fill the void left by Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who left at the end of last season.

“We still need a winger because we lost two with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben,” said Rummenigge, with Bayern still thought to be interested in Leroy Sane and Ousmane Dembele.

“But I don’t want to promise anything because there is no point in making big promises.”

Rummenigge added he is confident head coach Niko Kovac can make further strides with the club in 2019-20 thanks in part to their impressive strength in depth in defence.

“When I look at our defence, with [David] Alaba, [Lucas] Hernandez, [Niklas] Sule, [Joshua] Kimmich, [Benjamin] Pavard and Jerome [Boateng], where we have to wait and see what’s going on with him, I have to say I don’t see many better in Europe,” he added.

“Also, what we have to offer up front it’s all good. We have a good team and a good squad; the transfer market is not over yet. When the Bundesliga starts, I’m convinced our team will be very focused and motivated to get to work.

“Niko knows we are a club that needs success. We’re interested in continuity, in the coaching position as well. I wish him as successful a second season as he had last year, with the double, and perhaps one more round in the Champions League. Everyone would then be very happy with Bayern.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Drivers’ License: FRSC Sensitizes 10,000 Keke NAPEP Riders

To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa FRSC has commenced sensitization of  10 ,000 Keke...
NEWS16 mins ago

Physically Challenged Persons Get Skill Acquisition, Computer Braille Centre In Edo

Chairman of Oredo local government area, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a...
HEALTH16 mins ago

Pathologist Highlights Importance Of Vitamin D

Dr Christina Dasat, a Chemical Pathologist based in Jos on Tuesday advised Nigerians to consider including foods that contain Vitamin...
POLITICS21 mins ago

Nasarawa Assembly Inaugurates Committee On LG Finances

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of Ministry of Local...
NEWS24 mins ago

Edo Set To Clear 1,000 Hectares For Women Cassava Growers

The Edo State Government has set aside 1000 hectares for cassava cultivation in the state, as part of its agriprenuer...
NEWS33 mins ago

Ekiti Victims Of Windstorm Gets N18M Relief Materials

The Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials worth N18 million and cash gifts to about 600 victims of rainstorm...
NEWS39 mins ago

FG Agencies Partner On Expatriate Quota Processing

The Ministry of Interior says it has put in place measures to improve the integrity of Expatriate Quota administration in...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: