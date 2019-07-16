NEWS
Man Commits Suicide In UBTH
A patient has reportedly committed suicide at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH.
The ugly incident occurred at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Ward of the hospital on Saturday night.
It was alleged that the victim took his own life while awaiting a doctor.
The victim (name withheld) allegedly stabbed himself to death with a broken louvre beside his bed while awaiting doctor’s attention.
The wife of the patient was said to have been away to get an article at a nearby shop within the hospital premises when the tragedy occurred.
The development triggered a spontaneous protest by helpless patients at the Ward.
A witness who was also admitted in the Ward on Saturday night, said: “he came in to the hospital with his wife.
The witness who preferred anonymity, explained that, “The man suddenly became wild and broke a luvre beside his window and stabbed himself to death”, he said.
“His wife was not around. She went out to buy something outside. There was blood everywhere”, he said, “we were lucky not to have been injured.
The dead body of the man who was accompanied by his wife to the hospital, had since been deposited at the morgue.
In a telephone interview, the Spokesman of UBTH, Mr Joshua Uwaila, said, he is not aware of the incident yet, but promised to find out what happened and return the call.
MOST READ
PMB Blames State Govts For Growing Number Of Almajiris
President Muhammadu Buhari has said attributed the growing number of almajiris to the failure of state government to provide basic...
Nasarawa To Make Birth Certificate Compulsory For School Enrolment
In a bid to regularise population data for proper planning, the Nasarawa State government is considering making birth certificate compulsory...
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3