NEWS
OBJ’s Letter, More Of Solution Than Criticism – Frank
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the recent open letter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as more of solution than criticism, urging the Federal government to act on it without delay.
Frank said the APC administration seem to have exhusted ideas on how to end the multidimensional security challenges facing the nation, “hence Obasanjo’s latest letter is light in a dark tunnel.”
Obasanjo had made public another letter on Monday, making some suggestions on how to tackle the security menace in the country.
But reacting to the development, Frank said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the former President (OBJ) should be commended for his courage and patriotism.
He, however called on other former Heads of State like Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and other prominent leaders to speak out now by making suggestions on how the insecurity can be surmounted.
While endorsing the letter, Frank recalled that current government has been very critical of the OBJ’s administration when he was president.
Frank said: “I have read the latest letter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Truly, OBJ is a courageous nationalist. His current intervention is also historic, kudos to him.
“I hope the APC’s government and its allies will not start counting OBJ’s sins instead of acting promptly on his suggestions? Definitely, history will not forget OBJ for once again speaking out boldly at this most challenging moment in the country.”
While calling on other leaders at all levels to speak out, Frank said keeping quiet in the face of injustice amounts to wickedness.
MOST READ
Buratai Warns Against Politicising Security, Says Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has strongly warned those individuals who are unnecessarily politicizing security-related...
Borno Emir Returns Home 5 Years After Boko Haram Displacement
The Emir of Gwoza in Borno State, Mohammed Shehu-Timta, has returned home following relative peace and security five years after...
First Ebola Patient In Eastern Congo’s Main City Dies
The first Ebola patient in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest city, Goma, has died, the government on Tuesday said....
First Ebola Patient In Eastern Congo’s Main City Dies
The first Ebola patient in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest city, Goma, has died, the government on Tuesday said....
Declare Data As Critical Infrastructure, Says ICT Expert
Mr Jide Awe, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert, has called on the Federal Government and other relevant organs to...
Don’t Take Trump’s Bait – US Congresswomen
…Congresswomen hit back after Trump’s tweets branded racist The four US congresswomen attacked by US President Donald Trump in tweets...
OBJ’s Letter, More Of Solution Than Criticism – Frank
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION11 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
NEWS20 hours ago
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
NEWS20 hours ago
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation
-
NEWS18 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’