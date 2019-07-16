Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Physically Challenged Persons Get Skill Acquisition, Computer Braille Centre In Edo

Published

9 mins ago

on

Chairman of Oredo local government area, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a skill acquisition and computer braille centre for physically challenged persons in Edo State.

Osunde said the local council is happy to partner with the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) to help erect a special place for disabled persons.

The council boss said he was determined to ensure nobody is limited by whatever challenges.

He assured that the project would come to fruition.

President of the Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disability (NAPVID) Barr. Melody Osomah, said the computer braille centre was to make blind people learn skills in ICT.

Barr. Osomah stated that blind individuals can operate computers but no available centre to train them.

He said the state government donated the land while the CSDP offered to erect the building with five percent support from Oredo local government.

His words, “The computer braille centre will materials available to blind students and schools that need them.

“The facility will be an empowered hub for physically challenged persons. We are resolved to train them in man power development.

“Disabled persons need empowerment and not pity. They need ability to develop themselves. We want them to acquire skills that will make them self sufficient.”

Edo Operation Officer of CSDP, Barr. Imoudu Longe said the project is part of component four support from the World Bank.

Barr. Longe stated that the CSDP have executed project for everybody except the physically challenged.

He assured that the would be completed within the stipulated 90 days.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS9 mins ago

Physically Challenged Persons Get Skill Acquisition, Computer Braille Centre In Edo

Chairman of Oredo local government area, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a...
HEALTH9 mins ago

Pathologist Highlights Importance Of Vitamin D

Dr Christina Dasat, a Chemical Pathologist based in Jos on Tuesday advised Nigerians to consider including foods that contain Vitamin...
POLITICS14 mins ago

Nasarawa Assembly Inaugurates Committee On LG Finances

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of Ministry of Local...
NEWS17 mins ago

Edo Set To Clear 1,000 Hectares For Women Cassava Growers

The Edo State Government has set aside 1000 hectares for cassava cultivation in the state, as part of its agriprenuer...
NEWS26 mins ago

Ekiti Victims Of Windstorm Gets N18M Relief Materials

The Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials worth N18 million and cash gifts to about 600 victims of rainstorm...
NEWS32 mins ago

FG Agencies Partner On Expatriate Quota Processing

The Ministry of Interior says it has put in place measures to improve the integrity of Expatriate Quota administration in...
NEWS41 mins ago

Gov. Ayade Declares Green Holiday For Planting 1M Trees

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has declared July 30th every year, starting from 2019, as a public holiday for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: