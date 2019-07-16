NEWS
Physically Challenged Persons Get Skill Acquisition, Computer Braille Centre In Edo
Chairman of Oredo local government area, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a skill acquisition and computer braille centre for physically challenged persons in Edo State.
Osunde said the local council is happy to partner with the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) to help erect a special place for disabled persons.
The council boss said he was determined to ensure nobody is limited by whatever challenges.
He assured that the project would come to fruition.
President of the Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disability (NAPVID) Barr. Melody Osomah, said the computer braille centre was to make blind people learn skills in ICT.
Barr. Osomah stated that blind individuals can operate computers but no available centre to train them.
He said the state government donated the land while the CSDP offered to erect the building with five percent support from Oredo local government.
His words, “The computer braille centre will materials available to blind students and schools that need them.
“The facility will be an empowered hub for physically challenged persons. We are resolved to train them in man power development.
“Disabled persons need empowerment and not pity. They need ability to develop themselves. We want them to acquire skills that will make them self sufficient.”
Edo Operation Officer of CSDP, Barr. Imoudu Longe said the project is part of component four support from the World Bank.
Barr. Longe stated that the CSDP have executed project for everybody except the physically challenged.
He assured that the would be completed within the stipulated 90 days.
