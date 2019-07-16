COVER STORIES
Presidency Condemns Politicisation Of Fasoranti Daughter’s Death
The presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on the Ore-Lagos road last weekend.
In a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari had already expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs. Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.
Shehu also said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had in addition, visited the grieving family in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
He said: “Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.
“Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.
“Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this,” he said.
