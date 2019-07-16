NEWS
Presidency Faults Isha Sesay’s Book On Chibok Girls
The Presidency has reiterated the government’s unwavering determination to secure the release, by peace or by force, of the remaining 110 Chibok girls, Ms Leah Sharibu and all other citizens held captive by terrorists.
A statement by the media aide of the president ,Garba Shehu noted that reaffirm the determination in view of the doubts that may possibly arise following the release of a new book, “Beneath The Tamarind Tree”, written about the kidnapping of 270 Chibok school girls, by Isha Sesay, the ex-CNN star and now a Child Rights activist.
Shehu said book should serve the useful purpose of spotlighting the crimes against humanity by Boko Haram terrorists, etching it permanently on the public mind and not casting doubt on government’s resolve to rescue all captives.
In addition, the presidential spokesman noted that the book should rightfully stir up interest and rally international support for the young girls on the continent who must stay in school and avoid early pregnancy and marriage, in order to actualize their God-given potential.
He said “In her introduction of the book, Isha claims that she wants to “humanize” the girls, instead of them being seen as “mere headlines”.
“She acknowledged the release from Boko Haram captivity of more than 50 percent of the girls under the Buhari administration but says, very rightfully, that “we must not forget the 112 who are still missing”. On this, we share a common position.
“In stitching together her compelling portrait of this unfortunate yet paradoxical incident, Isha, this terrific journalist risks a negative judgment of history on a book that is a farrago of misrepresentation.
“It is wrong of the author to say, of the Buhari administration that “they don’t know who to negotiate with” because Boko Haram had split into factions.
He said this is a misrepresentation of the position of the government on split in the leadership of the terrorist group into two contending factions.
When government spoke on the issue, Shehu said it was clear that this split had the effect of making negotiation and reaching an agreement a more difficult talk. Otherwise this country and our international partners are still engaged through third parties with the terrorists.
He noted “While it is true that the government has no information on where the captives are held, otherwise it would have seized the location and recovered the girls using all means at its disposal, it is equally incorrect to say Government had given up on the Chibok girls when the truth is that there is nothing on the ground to give that impression.
“In the Ministry of Women and Social Development, there is a fully staffed government unit dealing with the Chibok abductions and its fallout’’
