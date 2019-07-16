Connect with us
PSG Complete €32M Abdou Diallo Deal

Published

11 hours ago

on

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund, the French side announced on Tuesday.

Diallo moves to the Parc des Princes in a €32 million (£29m/$36m) deal, ending his stay in the Bundesliga after just one season.

The centre-back joined Dortmund from Mainz ahead of the 2018-19 season and made 28 Bundesliga appearances and 38 appearances across all competitions in his only campaign for the club.

“It is a great honour to be involved with such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain,” Diallo said.

“I have always said that the Parisian project was very attractive. Joining the capital club is another important step in my career.

“I am committed to giving my all for my new club and look forward to bringing my qualities and desire to this team renowned for its high quality and high ambitions.”

Formerly a part of the Monaco academy, the French defender now moves to rivals PSG to add a bit of youth to the club’s backline.

Diallo has made 10 appearances in Ligue 1 before moving to Germany, making five appearances for AS Monaco during both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons ahead of his move to Mainz.

