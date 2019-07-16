FOOTBALL
PSG Complete €32M Abdou Diallo Deal
Paris Saint-Germain have signed Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund, the French side announced on Tuesday.
Diallo moves to the Parc des Princes in a €32 million (£29m/$36m) deal, ending his stay in the Bundesliga after just one season.
The centre-back joined Dortmund from Mainz ahead of the 2018-19 season and made 28 Bundesliga appearances and 38 appearances across all competitions in his only campaign for the club.
“It is a great honour to be involved with such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain,” Diallo said.
“I have always said that the Parisian project was very attractive. Joining the capital club is another important step in my career.
“I am committed to giving my all for my new club and look forward to bringing my qualities and desire to this team renowned for its high quality and high ambitions.”
Formerly a part of the Monaco academy, the French defender now moves to rivals PSG to add a bit of youth to the club’s backline.
Diallo has made 10 appearances in Ligue 1 before moving to Germany, making five appearances for AS Monaco during both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons ahead of his move to Mainz.
MOST READ
NCC Seeks Collaboration With Lawyers To End Copyright
In a bid to end the menace of copyright and piracy in the country, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has...
PMB Blames State Govts For Growing Number Of Almajiris
President Muhammadu Buhari has said attributed the growing number of almajiris to the failure of state government to provide basic...
Nasarawa To Make Birth Certificate Compulsory For School Enrolment
In a bid to regularise population data for proper planning, the Nasarawa State government is considering making birth certificate compulsory...
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements
Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3