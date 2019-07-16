Connect with us
NEWS

SEMA Confirms 7 Dead, 1 Injured In Jos Building Collapse

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Plateau State Emergency Management (SEMA) said seven people had died and one other was critically injured during Monday’s building collapse in Jos.

The News Agency f Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-storey building located at Butcher Lane in Jos North Local Government Area of the state belonging to one Alhaji Rufai Kabiru collapsed on Monday evening.

Mrs Junni Bala, SEMA Director of Search and Rescue, who confirmed the casualty figure to NAN on Tuesday in Jos said the figure may increase.

“That was the figure as at last night.

“The figure may increase today because we are continuing with the search and rescue operation this morning,” she said.

However, DSP Terna Tyopev, Plateau Police Command Spokesperson, told NAN that the command had so far recorded three deaths and three injured persons.

Tyopev said that the injured persons were rescued with various degrees of injury and had been rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospitals, Jos, for treatment.

He, however, said that the casualty may increase as some people may still be trapped in the rubbles.

“The rescue operation is ongoing and there is likelihood that the casualty figure will increase,” he said.

 

Comments

