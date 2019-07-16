Connect with us
NEWS

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

Published

10 hours ago

on

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) Acts no. S18 LFN 2004.

The President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly (NASS), Ahmed Lawan made this known in Abuja when a delegation from SURCON office, led by its Chairman, Surv. Kasim Olufemi, alongside the Registrar, Kabir Mansur, paid him a courtesy call in his office.

He said “We are going to ensure that as a National Assembly we make the necessary efforts for the bill to see the light of day this time around. You can rest assured that you have the support of the Senate. I will personally push to see that it is signed. We will ensure that the bill gets a very expeditious consideration.”

Earlier in his address, the SURCON Chairman said they were at the Senate to reflect on their performances and explore new areas of collaboration with a view to fast-tracking Nigeria’s economic growth and national development.

He urged NASS to support massive budgetary allocation as a form of capital investment in Survey and Geoinfomatics to enable SURCON meet up with its mandate of surveying and mapping at full capacity so that Nigeria can attain the enviable status of other countries.

Surv. Olufemi who lamented what he described as dismal number of surveyors in relation to the vast land Nigeria has, citing its fallouts as poor mapping and its attendant consequences of boundary disputes, insecurity among others, urged NASS and other stakeholders to provide legislative framework that would facilitate massive increase in the number of surveyors, their training, and establishment of SURCON offices in each state of the federation in extra-ministerial capacity.

“In our great country of close to 200 million people and 924,000 square kilometers, it is shocking that from independence to date, Nigeria has registered only 3999 surveyors. And ideally every sq km of land needs a surveyor,” he said.

