Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

Published

10 hours ago

on

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed the commitment of the agency in developing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Edo state.

Radda, represented by the director, policy partnership coordinator department, Dr Friday Okpara, said Edo state was chosen for the 2019 business membership organizations, (BMOs), owing to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s disposition and resolute to frugally apply the state resources to critical sectors such as infrastructure and education.

He said SMEDAN in it determination of encouraging businesses is partnering with Corporate Affairs Commission , (CAC), to implement the incentive on the cost of registration of business name and also working with standard organization of Nigeria (SON) and National Agency for food and Drugs and control (NAFDAC).

He disclosed that SMEDAN as economic backbone of economy is responsible 90% of businesses and 60% to 70% of employment worldwide noting that it activities play a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth.

“Your economic development plan of opening up investment opportunities with priority given to initiatives that prioritise the state’s competitive advantage in agriculture and human capital development is commendable.

“Your dedication has triggered a renewed drive to create cities with modern facilities, industrial hubs and business clusters that will strengthen the MSMES towards global competitiveness.”

The conference had  as it theme: “Unlocking Business Membership Organizations (BMOs) Growth to drive global competitiveness” also had in attendance representative of Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, (NEPC) among others.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
NEWS4 mins ago

DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
NEWS5 mins ago

Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
NEWS8 mins ago

PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
NEWS8 mins ago

FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders

To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
NEWS9 mins ago

Criminalising Herdsmen Because Of Few Bad Ones, Unfair –Yuguda

Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has described as unfair the narrative of criminalising herdsmen because of a few...
NEWS12 mins ago

Atiku Bonafide Nigerian, Witness Tells Tribunal

The witness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: