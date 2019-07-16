Stifling The Local Governments

To ensure even development in Nigeria, the constitution assigned certain functions to the 774 local government areas (LGAs) under the residual list. In pre and post-Independent Nigeria, the local governments, which operate under different names played and have continued to play pivotal roles in grassroots development. The military regimes that disrupted the various civilian republics also sustained the local government system as a critical tier of government.

Apart from serving as government’s first-point of contact with the people, the local governments are seen as grooming grounds for some past and present public officers at the state and national levels.

This trend has, however, changed in the last few years as every succeeding administration at the state level, has used subterranean means to weaken the relevance of the local councils for their own selfish interests.

The situation has become so worrisome as frequent dissolution of the leadership and hijack of the local government funds by the governors have made nonsense of the constitutional roles assigned to them.

The state governors now dissolve the leadership of the councils, impose their stooges, hijack their funds, and teleguide every activities of the grassroots government

The council chairmen are stripped of their powers making their status as political leaders perfunctory just as the core council administrators have become like robots in the hands of the governors.

The sack and replacement of council officials is so frequently done that hardly does any chairman settle down for business before he or she is eased out of office.

In all the 774 local government areas in the country, both the executive and the legislative arms have been pocketed by the governors. In fact, democracy is dead at this level of the government.

In a few cases where elections are held, the ruling party wins all the seats as the governors only submit the list of his preferred candidates to the state electoral bodies for allocation of votes and presentation of their certificates of return.

The effect is that most Nigerians at the grassroots have lost faith and interest in the system, and therefore, no longer participate in the electoral processes in the councils.

Since the council chairmen are accountable to the governors and not the people, transparency, accountability and equity, which are the hallmarks of good governance, have been thrown to the winds.

Even the Supreme Court judgement of December 2016 that state governors lack the power to remove council chairmen from office has not helped matters.

As the state chief executives sit over council funds and turn them to their personal estates, the third tier of government has become incapacitated, redundant, and unable to deliver recognisable development to the people.

To succeed in their illegalities and atrocities against the councils, the governors find ready hands in their lame-duck and “hypnotised” Houses of Assembly to make laws for the administration of the LGAs in strict violation of constitutional provisions.

It is against this background that the Supreme Court ruled in the Ekiti State quagmire that the section of the state law the governor depended on to dissolve the councils was in conflict with Section 7 sub-section 1 of the 199 Constitution (as amended) and was therefore null and void.

Despite this verdict and the various efforts of the federal government to free the LGAs from the stranglehold of the governors, the state executives have still held them on the jugular.

This newspaper is not comfortable with this development, especially the frequent dissolution of the leadership of the councils by the governors.

We condemn recent developments in some states where governors sacked council chairmen on the day of their inauguration and appointed their cronies under the guise of caretaker committees to replace the elected officials.

Till date, some of the governors, who cut the tenure of the council chairmen, are yet to demonstrate the same zeal to constitute their state executive councils (SEC).

We, therefore, condemn the unnecessary interference and distabilising actions of governors in the councils and demand that they allow the councils free hand to operate, conduct fair election so as to enable true democrats to take charge as obtains in developed climes.

We are persuaded by the law setting up the councils to remind the governors that local governments are indispensable in Nigeria’s democratic system and must be allowed to run smoothly.

The governors must henceforth be guided by the judgement of the apex court that only elected officers are recognised by the nation’s constitution to man the affairs of the councils and not ad-hoc committees.

We also call upon the federal government to immediately stop allocations to councils where the governors appoint caretaker committees to run the LGs until proper elections are held. On their part, the governors should allow the state electoral commissions to be truly independent and fund them well.

In the same manner, we appeal to the federal authorities to ensure that the NFIU guidelines on the financial autonomy for the LGs are enforced and violators sanctioned.

Anything to the contrary is an aberration and should be resisted by all lovers of democracy and good governance in the country.