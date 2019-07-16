Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Supreme Court Affirms Ekiti Rep’s APC Nomination

Published

11 hours ago

on

The nomination of the Mr. Peter Owolabi as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the last National Assembly election has been affirmed by the Supreme Court

Owolabi, a member of House of Representatives member is representing Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency of Ekiti State.

An appeal filed by a contestant in the party primary, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, who challenged Owolabi’s victory claiming that no valid primary was held in the federal constituency was dismissed by the five-man panel led by Justice Inyang Ojoro.

Daramola’s appeal against Owolabi’s nomination as APC candidate was dismissed by the apex court on grounds that it was filed out of time allowed by law.

Chief Rafiu Balogun, who is the Counsel to Owolabi commended the Supreme Court for creating time to hear the appeal in spite of short duration when the record was transmitted and briefs filed and exchanged.

Daramola’s counsel, Mr. A.O. Dada, appreciated the Court even though the decision was against the Appellant.

The court, its verdict reaffirmed the supremacy of the Constitution as contained in the provision of Section 285 (9) Fourth Alteration of the Constitution which provides for a period of 14 days to file a pre-election.

The matter was filed 25 days after the time allowed by law with the primary election held on 5th October, 2018 while the matter was filed on 31st October, 2018.

The Supreme Court held that Daramola instituted the suit in a wrong jurisdiction having filed the matter before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

The panel agreed with the Court of Appeal that the FCT High Court lacks territorial jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The FCT High Court had voided Owolabi’s victory at the APC House of Representatives primary and declared the runner-up in the main election and People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Kehinde Agboola, as the winner.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Violent Extremism: ActionAid Trains 24 Facilitators In Kogi

ActionAid Nigeria has concluded training of 24 women peer education facilitators from 12 communities as part of its System and...
NEWS1 min ago

Rotary Club Gwarinpa Inaugurates 11th President

The Rotary club, Gwarinpa, Abuja has inaugurated Rotn Eric Ndubuisi Ojeh as  the 11th president of the club for 2019/2020...
NEWS4 mins ago

Jos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14

Death toll as a result of the building collapse at Butcher lane, Dilimi in Jos North local government area of...
NEWS4 mins ago

NCC Seeks Collaboration With Lawyers To End Copyright

In a bid to end the menace of copyright and piracy in the country, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has...
NEWS6 mins ago

PMB Blames State Govts For Growing Number Of Almajiris

President Muhammadu Buhari has  said attributed the growing number of almajiris to the failure of state government to provide basic...
NEWS7 mins ago

Nasarawa To Make Birth Certificate Compulsory For School Enrolment

In a bid to regularise population data for proper planning, the Nasarawa State government is considering making birth certificate compulsory...
NEWS8 mins ago

Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: