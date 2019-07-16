Supreme Court Affirms Ekiti Rep’s APC Nomination

The nomination of the Mr. Peter Owolabi as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the last National Assembly election has been affirmed by the Supreme Court

Owolabi, a member of House of Representatives member is representing Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency of Ekiti State.

An appeal filed by a contestant in the party primary, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, who challenged Owolabi’s victory claiming that no valid primary was held in the federal constituency was dismissed by the five-man panel led by Justice Inyang Ojoro.

Daramola’s appeal against Owolabi’s nomination as APC candidate was dismissed by the apex court on grounds that it was filed out of time allowed by law.

Chief Rafiu Balogun, who is the Counsel to Owolabi commended the Supreme Court for creating time to hear the appeal in spite of short duration when the record was transmitted and briefs filed and exchanged.

Daramola’s counsel, Mr. A.O. Dada, appreciated the Court even though the decision was against the Appellant.

The court, its verdict reaffirmed the supremacy of the Constitution as contained in the provision of Section 285 (9) Fourth Alteration of the Constitution which provides for a period of 14 days to file a pre-election.

The matter was filed 25 days after the time allowed by law with the primary election held on 5th October, 2018 while the matter was filed on 31st October, 2018.

The Supreme Court held that Daramola instituted the suit in a wrong jurisdiction having filed the matter before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

The panel agreed with the Court of Appeal that the FCT High Court lacks territorial jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The FCT High Court had voided Owolabi’s victory at the APC House of Representatives primary and declared the runner-up in the main election and People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Kehinde Agboola, as the winner.