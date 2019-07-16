HEALTH
Too Much Sugar In Baby Foods On Market – WHO
Baby foods on market generally contain too much sugar, posing a source of health concern, a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.
The world health body said this in the report released to update guidelines for infant diets.
The UN specialised agency on public health based the conclusion on an examination by its European office of about 8,000 baby food products on shelf between November 2017 and January 2018.
It warned that “the very high levels of sugars present in commercial products is a cause for concern” by increasing the risk of overweight and dental cavities while inducing a lifetime eating habit in favour of sugary foods.
In around half of the products examined, “more than 30 per cent of calories were from total sugars and around a third of products contained added sugar or other sweetening agents,” the world health body said.
The examination that covered more than 500 stores in Austria, Bulgaria, Israel and Hungary also finds the labels of up to 60 per cent of the inspected food are misleading by claiming to suit infants under six months old.
The WHO has long recommended that “infants receive exclusively breast milk for the first six months of life.”
In the WHO report, countries are advised to make new laws on curbing high sugar intake, ban added sugars and sweeteners in baby foods, and put an end to the promotion of breast milk substitutes.
It also requires labels on candies and sweetened beverages, including fruit juices and condensed milk, to state they are not suitable for children under three.
Meanwhile, the WHO recommends that children between six months and two years be fed nutrient-rich home-prepared foods.
”Good nutrition in infancy and early childhood remains key to ensuring optimal child growth and development, and to better health outcomes later in life,” said Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO regional director for Europe, in a statement.
MOST READ
Buratai Warns Against Politicising Security, Says Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has strongly warned those individuals who are unnecessarily politicizing security-related...
Borno Emir Returns Home 5 Years After Boko Haram Displacement
The Emir of Gwoza in Borno State, Mohammed Shehu-Timta, has returned home following relative peace and security five years after...
First Ebola Patient In Eastern Congo’s Main City Dies
The first Ebola patient in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest city, Goma, has died, the government on Tuesday said....
First Ebola Patient In Eastern Congo’s Main City Dies
The first Ebola patient in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest city, Goma, has died, the government on Tuesday said....
Declare Data As Critical Infrastructure, Says ICT Expert
Mr Jide Awe, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert, has called on the Federal Government and other relevant organs to...
Don’t Take Trump’s Bait – US Congresswomen
…Congresswomen hit back after Trump’s tweets branded racist The four US congresswomen attacked by US President Donald Trump in tweets...
OBJ’s Letter, More Of Solution Than Criticism – Frank
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION11 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
NEWS20 hours ago
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
NEWS20 hours ago
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation
-
NEWS18 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’