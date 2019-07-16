Total, NNPC, Others Inaugurate 10 Projects Worth N1BN In 8 States

Total Upstream Ltd in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday inaugurated 10 projects worth one billion naira under its Corporate Social Responsibility in eight northern states.

Dr Ahmadu-Kida Musa, Deputy Managing Director, Deepwaters, Total upstream companies in Nigeria, disclosed this at the inauguration and handing over of the projects to representatives of beneficiary communities in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other partners include Sapetro, CNOOC and PETROBRAS, while the eight states are: Kogi, Borno, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Bauchi, Katina and Kwara.

Some of the projects include, water projects in Kogi, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kwara, maternal and child referral centre in Brono, ICT in Bauchi and Sokoto, six blocks of classrooms in Kogi, Science lab in Latin and Mammogram centre in Zamfara.

According to him, the projects being inaugurated today were constructed at a cost of about one billion naira and would be handed over to beneficiaries in Abuja.

“The completion and inauguration of these projects are in furtherance of the CSR initiatives of the Deep water Operations.

“These projects were born out of the need to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal and child health, access to clean water and sanitation.

“The locations of these projects were also carefully chosen to impact the Internally Displaced Persons, especially in the North East of the country.

“They are also in congruence with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Numbers 3,4,6 and 7,” he said.

He added that most of the projects were delivered with integrated solar power that is environmental friendly and cheaper to run.

He noted that NNPC, Total and other partners would continue to intervene in the social environment of Nigeria through the deployment of various projects.

He said that construction of four units of maternal and child referral centre in the northeast was to assist women affected by insurgency in the region.

“Mammogram centres are also deployed while two had been inaugurated in Lagos and one in Ankara in Zamfara to help tackle cancer disease.

“This event is a major milestone in realising that early diagnosis of breast cancer, preventing late stage of presentation of the disease, aiding treatment and follow up of patients,” he said.

Musa added that the inauguration of four solar powered boreholes with treatment plants was in recognition of the importance of water to life of Nigerians.

In his remarks, Mr Musa Lawan, Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investments Management Services (NAPIMS) congratulated the benefiting states and urged them to ensure the sustainability of the projects.

“We are ready to inaugurate more projects as part of effort to support what government is doing but you must make sure that you make good use of the projects.

“The health facilities, water projects among others must be used effectively and monitored by those responsible to do so,” he said.

Musa was represented by Aminu Jafal a Manager in NAPIMS

Also, Mrs Reg Irosoro, Public Relations and Nigeria Content Manager, Petrobras, promised continuous support of his company to development of the country.”

“The wealth of a nation is determined by the health of its citizen that is why the projects are instituted not only as CSR but to add value to education and health care in Nigeria.

Responding, Hajiya Alima Lawal, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Katsina State thanked Total, NNPC and other partners for the Nobel idea and assured of its sustainability.

“We will do our best to put it to use for the benefit of the people. We are committed to whatever we do in Katsina,” she said.

Also, Malam Basir Garuba, Commissioner for Education, Sokoto commended Total and its partners for the choice of the CSR.

“Choosing projects in Education, Water, Health and ICT is very commendable, we assure you that it will be well taken care of and put to use to by the people,” he said.