Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of the four days allocated by the tribunal in the petition against All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State, election.

The PDP candidate, Ms Omosede Igbinedion, as part of her prayer, had asked the tribunal to declare her winner of the election as the APC candidate, Mr Dennis Idahosa, was not validly returned as elected in the poll.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice O. Ogundana, who also announced that the APC will start to call their witnesses from July 26, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has no witness to call.

At the sitting on Tuesday, the INEC and APC, rejected move by the petitioner to get the tribunal admit a document of complaint lodge by one of its witness.

Counsels to both the INEC, APC and the second respondent, move against admissibility of the document when the Petition’s counsel, Mr A. I. Asarenkhoe, called on the tribunal to administer the document containing complaint to the Electoral Officer (EO) in ward 4 Unit 10 and the Police DPO at Iguobazuwa, lodged by a witness, Chief Adele Sunday.

According to Sunday who was on oath, the letter of complaint arose from the irregularities he noticed during the conduct of the National Assembly elections in the area.

However, counsel to INEC, Mr J. O. Ehiabhi, called on the rejection of the document because the name of the person who acknowledged the document was not known to INEC or any of its officials.

He went further to state that the rejection was inevitable since the document is a photocopy and not certified by any official of the electoral body.

Similarly, the second and third respondents’ counsels, Enahoro Aghomon and C. T. Aigborueghian respectively, also aligned their positions with that of Ehiabhi.

In his argument for the admissibility of the document, counsel to Igbinedion, Asarenkhoe, said the document is listed as part of the documents sort to be tendered as part of the petition.

Asarenkhoe said the document in question was specifically written to the 1st respondents (INEC), adding that the 2nd and 3rd respondents were strangers to the document.

The tribunal chairman therefore deferred the ruling on the admissibility of the document to the final judgement date