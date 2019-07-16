Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

UBE/SUBEB Intervention Projects: NGO Engages 130 Stakeholders From 26 Schools

Published

11 hours ago

on

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Legal Awareness For Nigeria Women LAWN/LEADS-Nigeria in partnership with MacArthur Foundation held a sensitization program for 130 stakeholders selected from over 20 schools in Chikun LGA on Universal Basic Education (UBE)/ State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) intervention projects in the local government.

The sensitization program which is under the NGO’s Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES) was among others to build the knowledge base of the stakeholders on the best approach of monitoring projects in their various schools.

The selected stakeholders who were made up of traditional leaders, Youths, SBMC, Women leaders and head teachers of the respective schools were sensitized corruption, its impact particularly as it weakens education and health systems thereby depriving people of the basic amenities of life.

Speaking on the sensitization program, the program officer LANW/LEADS-Nigeria Mr Michael O. Aboh said, “the sensitization program is basically for 130 community members from 26 schools in Chikun local government area of the state which includes village heads, SBMC Chairmen, Head Teachers, Youth and Women leaders.

“The program is to enlighten the participants to stop pointing accusing fingers on government as not doing enough, but to also take responsibility of monitoring projects sited within their schools and ensuring that they are built according to standard”.

Earlier in her remarks and overview of the projects, the deputy director LANW/LEADS-Nigeria, Mrs Hanatu Ahuwan reiterated that the program into sensitize community stakeholders from Chikun LGA on the UBEC projects with the view to strengthening civic knowledge and skills towards engaging the state and SUBEB on how they are adopting transparent responses and accountable processes.

” It is also aimed at increasing utilization and delivery of services of UBEC funds and increased monitoring or demand for service delivering of UBEC supported resources”.

One of the participant, Mr Andrew Dogo, the unit head of social mobilization for Chikun local government said, the combined efforts of the state government, NGOs and development partners has greatly helped to give a face lift to education in the local government.

He however appealed for capacity building of social mobilization officers in the entire local government area.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Jos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14

Death toll as a result of the building collapse at Butcher lane, Dilimi in Jos North local government area of...
NEWS1 min ago

NCC Seeks Collaboration With Lawyers To End Copyright

In a bid to end the menace of copyright and piracy in the country, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has...
NEWS2 mins ago

PMB Blames State Govts For Growing Number Of Almajiris

President Muhammadu Buhari has  said attributed the growing number of almajiris to the failure of state government to provide basic...
NEWS3 mins ago

Nasarawa To Make Birth Certificate Compulsory For School Enrolment

In a bid to regularise population data for proper planning, the Nasarawa State government is considering making birth certificate compulsory...
NEWS5 mins ago

Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge...
NEWS7 mins ago

DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
NEWS8 mins ago

Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: