Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Aburime Bags Fellow Of ICMC

Published

34 mins ago

on

Nigeria’s foremost human rights lawyers and management consultant, Barrister (Major) Orlando Benson Aburime, (rtd), has been honoured as a Fellow by the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Management Consultants.

The ceremony which took place in Lagos, attracted so many management consultants and other top dignitaries in corporate Nigeria.

In his recitation, Barrister Aburime was described as a selfless and dedicated lawyer cum management consultant who has contributed immensely to the development of legal practice and management consulting in the country.

They said conferment of a Fellow by the Institute was in recognition of his hard work, dedication, selfless service and unblemished records which he has demonstrated over the years.

The formal investiture and conferment of the award was performed by Prof. David Iornem, a professor of sciences and management consultancy; who is also the honorary Director-General of the Institute

Reacting to the award Aburime said he is humbled and grateful to the Institute for inducting him as a Fellow into the Institute adding that the singular honour will propel him to do more in the fields of management consultancy and legal practice.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Abia Denies Allocating Land For RUGA

Abia state government has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
Lagos Traffic Lagos Traffic
METRO7 mins ago

Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters

Lagos State government on Wednesday ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators...
NEWS7 mins ago

Insecurity: PDP Faults PMB Over “Insensitive” Comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping...
NEWS11 mins ago

Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market

The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more...
NEWS11 mins ago

Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of...
NEWS15 mins ago

el-Rufai Submit Over N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received the sum of N81, 682, 444, 243.21 billion as supplementary budget which...
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU logo Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU logo
NEWS18 mins ago

ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: