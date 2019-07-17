NEWS
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and Kwali area councils, through the micro, small and medium enterprises scheme.
Speaking to the beneficiaries at the Kwali town hall, Senator Aduda explained that the grant was made up of four categories, which include, ‘A’ for artisans, ‘B’ farming, ‘C’ for small scale business and ‘D’ for handset repairs.
Represented by his special assistant on special duties, Mr. Samuel Shokwolo, the senator advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money given to them to improve their lives, adding that the grant was in conjunction with the small and medium development agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).
Earlier, the Etsu Kwali, Alhaji Shaban Nizazo applauded Senator Aduda for empowering FCT residents, just as he described him as the best senator FCT has ever produced.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3