AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Beat Tunisia To Win Bronze
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have won the bronze medal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, after beating Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
This is the eight bronze medal for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Odion Ighalo got the goal in the third minute, making him the current highest goal scorer of the competition with five goals.
