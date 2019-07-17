NEWS
Amputated Corps Member, 2 Others Seek Artificial Arms, Jobs
A graduate of Islamic Studies at Yusuf Maitama University West North, Kano, Mr. Nurudin Tahir, whose two arms were amputated following an accident and two others have appealed to the federal government for assistance.
They were among the 17 corps members who involved in a ghastly accident in Gyembu, Taraba State while heading for their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) stations.
The others are Mr. Abduladi Ilyas, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and Mr. Jazuli Kunya, a graduate of Bayero University Kano (BUK). They were involved in the road accident on July 9, 2019 in Taraba State where one of them died instantly.
Tahir now recuperating in Ward 4 of the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, said that the government should help him with artificial arms so that he can remain relevant to himself and the society.
He said: “I am pleading with the government to assist me with artificial arms as my two arms have been amputated. I don’t want to be a burden to the society; I will be happy if I can still apply the knowledge that I have acquired from school.”
Kunya and Ilyas, who are also battling with various degrees of fractures at the FMC, pleaded with the federal government to give them jobs as they became deformed while on national service.
The FMC medical director, Dr. Inusa Wiza, told LEADERSHIP that the hospital was doing its best to treat the corps members who have various degrees of injuries.
Wiza said that 17 corps members were brought to the hospital on July 9 with one of them dead while six were treated of serious injuries.
“Seventeen corps members were brought here in the FMC on the 9th of July 2019, one on them died as a result of internal breeding, six were admitted with serious injuries while one of them has been amputated. Fourteen of the 17 were treated and discharged while the rest three are still on admission.
