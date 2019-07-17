Attacks On Police Stations

Just recently Nigerians woke up to the sad news of an attack by some unknown gunmen on a police station in agudama community in Yenagoa Local government area of Bayelsa State. The attackers were said to have fired and killed four police personnel, including a pregnant policewoman, the Divisional Police Officer and two other policemen who were on duty.

It was also reported that the gunmen carted away rifles, ammunition and police uniforms from the station in an operation that lasted for close to one hour.

This is not the first time armed bandits are attacking a police station in Nigeria. Actually, it happens so regularly that it has almost become a norm.

This points to the level of insecurity in the country. If the police that have the responsibility of securing lives and property are so vulnerable, then the fate of the rest of the citizenry can only be imagined.

But it brings to the fore the sad commentary regarding the resource inadequacy of that security agency.

Armed with outdated and non-functional equipment, the police is left at the mercy of criminals who brandish state-of-the-art machine guns.

Between 2011 and 2015 while the police needed N1.175trillion for effective policing of the country, the government released a paltry N67.9 billion to them for both capital projects and overheads.

During this period, neither the funding of the capital projects of the police nor the overheads had risen beyond N11 billion.

In this dispensation with all the security challenges confronting the nation, the situation has not changed. For instance, only N16.1 billion was allocated to the police in 2016 for capital development, out of which N10 billion was released. In 2017, out of the N31.6 billion allocated to the police in the budget, only N8 billion was released. In 2018 against a capital budget estimate of N342.9 billion proposed for the 2018 fiscal year, the Force was given an appropriation of N25.5billion.

This newspaper noted that there are 300,892 men and women in the service as at December 2017comprising of core police personnel, traffic wardens, and civilian staff spread across 12 Zones, 36 State Commands and the FCT, 128 Area Commands, 1388 Divisional Commands, 1579 Police Stations, and 3756 Police Posts.

Today, most of the operational equipment used by the Nigeria Police Force – Armoured Personnel Carriers, vehicles, body armours, communications equipment and boats – are provided by state governments and corporate organisations.

It is also on record that out of all the agencies of government in Nigeria, the police force stands out as one that has enjoyed a lot of goodwill and support by corporate entities in the face of inadequate resources.

Without these regular donations and corporate social responsibility efforts by corporate organisations and community groups, it is unlikely that the Nigeria Police will be where it is today.

It is from this standpoint that we express our worry regarding these attacks and killing of police officers that have continued to make innocent children orphans and women widows.

In this age of information and communication technology (ICT) what would it cost the police authorities to install communication equipment in each police station so that in the event of any attack, the officers can easily call for help from sister agencies?

As a force that has been attacked repeatedly by hoodlums, what kind of self defence training are these police officers given to protect themselves when attacked?

While we appeal to the government to demonstrate its commitment to fighting insecurity in the country by properly funding the police force, we suggest that secret cameras should be installed in each police station in the country. This will not only help in the effort to apprehend those who take pleasure in attacking police stations, but also detect other criminal acts that take place in and around. police stations.

We also suggest that those who design training curriculum for officers and men should include self defence programme.

We applaud the President for signing into law the Police Trust Fund Act, which will provide a legal framework for the management and control of the Special Intervention Fund for the training of personnel of the Force, procurement of operational equipment, infrastructure and maintenance of police stations across the country.

We call on police authorities to take proactive action to protect its personnel from these frequent attacks as it is becoming embarrassing that the Nigeria Police Force cannot protect itself.