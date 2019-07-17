Connect with us
Advertise With Us

HEALTH

Avastin Crisis: NAFDAC Clears Kaduna Eye Centre

Published

18 mins ago

on

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has exonerated National Eye Centre, Kaduna from the Avastin crisis.

The agency in its laboratory test report said that the avastin drug conforms with standard certification process as the drug storage and chemical composition were excellent.

Speaking on behalf of the  Director General NAFDAC before the Senate ad-hoc committee in National Assembly yesterday, the Director, Pharmoco-Vigilance, Ali Ibrahim said before they registered the avastin drug for use in Nigeria, it was tried and proven to be effective, apart from the monitoring and effective tracking.

NAFDAC, however, said the National Eye Center patients had some side effects already indicated on the drug usage.

The Senate ad-hoc committee while commending the eye center said since the hospital had used the drug  on 2,113 patients in the past, it could be that the patients actually had inflammation as stated.

The Senate ad-hoc committee  Chairman, Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South) said doctors at National Eye Center must always exercise caution in administering all drugs to avoid challenges and must not be discouraged because of what happened but continue to restore sight to Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of National Eye Center, Dr. Mahmoud Alhassan reiterated the Eye Center’s commitment towards restoring sight of the avastine patients, stressing that N7.6 million have been spent on treatment, feeding and general welfare of the affected patients.

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
NEWS2 mins ago

Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
NEWS5 mins ago

PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
NEWS5 mins ago

FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders

To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
NEWS6 mins ago

Criminalising Herdsmen Because Of Few Bad Ones, Unfair –Yuguda

Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has described as unfair the narrative of criminalising herdsmen because of a few...
NEWS9 mins ago

Atiku Bonafide Nigerian, Witness Tells Tribunal

The witness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar,...
NEWS11 mins ago

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The director, Information, Commodore...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: