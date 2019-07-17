Avastin Crisis: NAFDAC Clears Kaduna Eye Centre

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has exonerated National Eye Centre, Kaduna from the Avastin crisis.

The agency in its laboratory test report said that the avastin drug conforms with standard certification process as the drug storage and chemical composition were excellent.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General NAFDAC before the Senate ad-hoc committee in National Assembly yesterday, the Director, Pharmoco-Vigilance, Ali Ibrahim said before they registered the avastin drug for use in Nigeria, it was tried and proven to be effective, apart from the monitoring and effective tracking.

NAFDAC, however, said the National Eye Center patients had some side effects already indicated on the drug usage.

The Senate ad-hoc committee while commending the eye center said since the hospital had used the drug on 2,113 patients in the past, it could be that the patients actually had inflammation as stated.

The Senate ad-hoc committee Chairman, Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South) said doctors at National Eye Center must always exercise caution in administering all drugs to avoid challenges and must not be discouraged because of what happened but continue to restore sight to Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of National Eye Center, Dr. Mahmoud Alhassan reiterated the Eye Center’s commitment towards restoring sight of the avastine patients, stressing that N7.6 million have been spent on treatment, feeding and general welfare of the affected patients.