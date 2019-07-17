Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims

Published

4 hours ago

on

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj exercise to be good ambassador of the country.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony for the intending pilgrim, the state governor, he implored them to also be good ambassadors of the state and shun all act that might compromise their faith.

Makinde urged the pilgrims to reflect the pacesetting status of the state in deeds and action and also pray for the state while in Saudi Arabia, adding that in no distance time his administration would ensure pilgrims were airlifted from the Alakia Airport in Ibadan.

Earlier in his welcome address the chairman Oyo state pilgrims welfare board (Muslim wings) Professor Sayed Hamzah Malik appreciated the Governor for his commitment to the success of this year’s Hajj and appealed for upgrading of facilities at the camp.

Some of the intending pilgrims commended the government and officials of the welfare board for ensuring a hitch free arrangements for the 2019 Hajj .

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD6 mins ago

FDI: Nigeria Deepens Economic, Trade Relations With China

In a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, the Federal Government, has taken a step further...
AGRICULTURE24 mins ago

Shendam Donate Plots of Land To Support Gov Ayade’s Agric Scheme

Former President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Dr Asu Yakubu Shendam has donated 700 inheritance plots of land to...
Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
NEWS4 hours ago

2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos

Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
NEWS4 hours ago

PMB Approves New Official Portrait

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
NEWS4 hours ago

Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration

As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
World Health Organisation (WHO) World Health Organisation (WHO)
NEWS4 hours ago

WHO, Partners To Eradicate TB In Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stop TB Partnership, an NGO, have expressed the determination to collaborate with stakeholders to...
NEWS4 hours ago

Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: