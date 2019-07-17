NEWS
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj exercise to be good ambassador of the country.
Speaking at a farewell ceremony for the intending pilgrim, the state governor, he implored them to also be good ambassadors of the state and shun all act that might compromise their faith.
Makinde urged the pilgrims to reflect the pacesetting status of the state in deeds and action and also pray for the state while in Saudi Arabia, adding that in no distance time his administration would ensure pilgrims were airlifted from the Alakia Airport in Ibadan.
Earlier in his welcome address the chairman Oyo state pilgrims welfare board (Muslim wings) Professor Sayed Hamzah Malik appreciated the Governor for his commitment to the success of this year’s Hajj and appealed for upgrading of facilities at the camp.
Some of the intending pilgrims commended the government and officials of the welfare board for ensuring a hitch free arrangements for the 2019 Hajj .
MOST READ
FDI: Nigeria Deepens Economic, Trade Relations With China
In a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, the Federal Government, has taken a step further...
Shendam Donate Plots of Land To Support Gov Ayade’s Agric Scheme
Former President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Dr Asu Yakubu Shendam has donated 700 inheritance plots of land to...
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
WHO, Partners To Eradicate TB In Nigeria
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stop TB Partnership, an NGO, have expressed the determination to collaborate with stakeholders to...
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS9 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
EDITORIAL19 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations
-
NEWS4 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
W’Bank, AfDB Blacklist 15 Nigerian Companies, 9 Individuals
-
OPINION17 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)