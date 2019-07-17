Connect with us
Beyoncé Features Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Others In New ‘Lion King’ Album

Published

6 hours ago

on

Global icon, Beyonce has enlisted Nigerian music superstars Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tekno and Mr Eazi in new ‘Lion King’ album.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Beyonce had earlier announced that she worked with African artists and producers to retain the authenticity of the sound.

The artists’ features were unveiled in the track list which she described as “a love letter to Africa” with Nigerian and African stars including Shatta Wale lending their vocals.

The 14-song album will include several original Beyoncé tracks, as well as collaborations with the likes of JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and Pharrell.

Other African acts on ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ notably are Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa, Salatiel and Shatta Wale often in collaboration with the other artists on the album.

The album contains ‘Don’t Jealous Me’ (a collaboration between Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi), ‘Brown Skin Girl’ (Wizkid with Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé, and Saint Jhn) and ‘Already’ (Beyoncé and Shatta Wale).

Others are ‘My Power’ (Busiswa, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly, Tierra Whack with Beyoncé), ‘Water’ (Salatiel, Pharrell and Beyonce), ‘Ja Ara E’ (Burna Boy and Beyonce) and ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ (Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi).

Speaking to ABC about the soundtrack, Beyonce said, “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa. Not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it.

“This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa. I wanted it to be authentic about what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she said.

NAN reports that ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ will premiere Friday, July 19.

 

