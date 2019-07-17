Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly

Published

3 hours ago

on

The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police and Director of State Services to immediately shut down the Edo State House of Assembly.

The House also ordered Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation within one week and publish same in a national newspaper.

Reps took the decision after careful investigation of crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Details shortly…

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Aisha Buhari Advocates More Funding for TB Control

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, advocates more funding from government and partners to bridge the gap for Tuberculosis (TB)...
NEWS2 mins ago

El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison

A US judge has sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years. In...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS11 mins ago

Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash

A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road....
NEWS25 mins ago

EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Tasked To Recruit Agric Extension Workers

The need to recruit more agriculture extension officers, to fill the gap, for ones due for retirement, has been advocated...
NEWS59 mins ago

NITT Trains 115 SON Drivers On Defensive Driving, Safety Techniques

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has trained 116 drivers from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on the...
NEWS1 hour ago

Reps Threaten To Take Over Edo House Of Assembly

The House of Representatives has threatened to take over the Edo State House of Assembly over the crisis rocking the...
NEWS1 hour ago

WHO Deciding If Congo Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency

The World Health Organization has begun a meeting to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: