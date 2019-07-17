NEWS
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police and Director of State Services to immediately shut down the Edo State House of Assembly.
The House also ordered Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation within one week and publish same in a national newspaper.
Reps took the decision after careful investigation of crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly.
Details shortly…
MOST READ
Aisha Buhari Advocates More Funding for TB Control
The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, advocates more funding from government and partners to bridge the gap for Tuberculosis (TB)...
El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison
A US judge has sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years. In...
Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash
A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road....
EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Tasked To Recruit Agric Extension Workers
The need to recruit more agriculture extension officers, to fill the gap, for ones due for retirement, has been advocated...
NITT Trains 115 SON Drivers On Defensive Driving, Safety Techniques
The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has trained 116 drivers from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on the...
Reps Threaten To Take Over Edo House Of Assembly
The House of Representatives has threatened to take over the Edo State House of Assembly over the crisis rocking the...
WHO Deciding If Congo Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency
The World Health Organization has begun a meeting to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo...
