Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Chartered Printers Get New President, Council Members

Published

12 mins ago

on

The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON), established by the Act of Parliament 24 of 2007, has elected Mr. Malomo Olugbemi as its President and Chairman – in – Council, alongside 14 other council members that will steer the affairs of the institute for the next two years.

Mr. Malomo and other council members of the institute were elected on Wednesday 10th July by members of the institute during a general election held at Sam Ethnan’s Officers Mess at the Nigeria Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The election of the president and other council members marks the beginning of a new dawn in the history of the Nigeria’s printing industry.

A communiqué issued and signed by the Secretary of the Interim Caretaker Committee, Ike Okorafor shortly after the election listed the elected council members as: Mr. Malomo Olugbemi, Mr. Akin Oduwole, Mr. Rabiu Garba, Sir John Okeke Onuegbulem, Comrade Babajide S. Salako, Mr. Ajayi AbayomiSunday, Dr. Daniel Itanyi Egbunu, Mr. Akinlabi Olawuni. Others are Mr. Eloho Gideon, Mr. Clement Koko, Mr. AdesoyeOmoniyi, Mr.  Omopariola Samuel Odimayo, Mr. BabafemiOlanrewaju Oluwalana, Mr. Oluwole Ademuyiwa and Mr. Hakeem Adeleke.

According to the communiqué, Apart from Mr. MalomoOlugbemi who was elected as the President/Chairman of the Council, other principal officers of the Council are: Mr. RabiuGarba who was elected as 1st Vice President, Sir John OkekeOnuegbulem- 2nd Vice President, Comrade Babajide S. Salako–3rd Vice President and Mr. Akin Oduwole who was elected as Secretary to the Council.

The federal government is expected to nominate five people to join the council.

The Nigerian printing industry, which currently employs millions of  Nigerians and valued at over one trillion Naira in its entire value chain, received its “Charter status” when late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua signed into law Act 24, which is the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria Act 2007.

With the emergence of the new council, members of the institute and every stakeholder in the Nigeria printing industry can expect a turnaround in the industry.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and...
NEWS2 mins ago

Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
NEWS4 mins ago

PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
NEWS5 mins ago

FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders

To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
NEWS6 mins ago

Criminalising Herdsmen Because Of Few Bad Ones, Unfair –Yuguda

Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has described as unfair the narrative of criminalising herdsmen because of a few...
NEWS9 mins ago

Atiku Bonafide Nigerian, Witness Tells Tribunal

The witness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar,...
NEWS11 mins ago

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The director, Information, Commodore...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: