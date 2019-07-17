Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Court To Hear El-Zakzaky’s Application To Travel Abroad On July 18

Published

1 hour ago

on

A Kaduna State High Court will on Thursday hear the application of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zazaky and wife, Zinat, seeking to travel to India for medical attention.

The IMN leader is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna that the case would resume on Thursday.

Bayero said the IMN leader brought the application seeking permission to travel to Metanta Hospital, New Delhi, India and return to Nigeria for continuation of the trial as soon as they are discharged.

Bayero said that Justice D.H Khobo would preside over the hearing on the application on July 18.

NAN recalls that Justice Gideon Kurada, who was handling the case, on April 25 adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely.

The indefinite adjournment was to enable the judge serve on the panel of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Yobe.

Femi Falana (SAN), the lead counsel to the defendants had told newmen after the adjournment that his clients, El-Zakzaky and wife Zinat, were in dire need of medical attention, the reason why they could not appear in court at the time.

Falana had said that his clients had not been given adequate medical care since their detention on Dec. 14, 2015.

Before the indefinite adjournment, the court had on Tuesday, Jan.  22, ordered the Kaduna State Government to avail the IMN leader and his wife Zinat, access to medical care.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS4 mins ago

Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash

A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road....
NEWS19 mins ago

EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Tasked To Recruit Agric Extension Workers

The need to recruit more agriculture extension officers, to fill the gap, for ones due for retirement, has been advocated...
NEWS52 mins ago

NITT Trains 115 SON Drivers On Defensive Driving, Safety Techniques

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has trained 116 drivers from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on the...
NEWS54 mins ago

Reps Threaten To Take Over Edo House Of Assembly

The House of Representatives has threatened to take over the Edo State House of Assembly over the crisis rocking the...
NEWS1 hour ago

WHO Deciding If Congo Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency

The World Health Organization has begun a meeting to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo...
NEWS1 hour ago

Court To Hear El-Zakzaky’s Application To Travel Abroad On July 18

A Kaduna State High Court will on Thursday hear the application of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN),...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate Confirms Mohammad Tanko As CJN

The Senate has confirmed Justice Tanko Mohammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the News Agency of Nigeria...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: