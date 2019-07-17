NEWS
Data Of ‘Nearly All Adults’ In Bulgaria Stolen
Personal data belonging to millions of Bulgarians has been stolen in a cyber-attack on the country’s tax agency.
According to a local cyber-security researcher, most adults in the country of seven million people are likely to have had some data compromised.
Bulgarian authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in the attack.
The country’s finance minister, Vladislav Goranov, has apologised in parliament for the breach.
Mr Goranov said anyone who attempted to exploit the data “would fall under the impact of Bulgarian law”.
Among the stolen data were people’s names, addresses and even some details of personal income, local media reported.
The tax agency now faces a fine of up to 20 million euros (£18m), a representative of the Commission for Personal Data Protection said.
“It is safe to say that the personal data of practically the whole Bulgarian adult population has been compromised,” said cyber-security researcher Vesselin Bontchev, assistant professor at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
An email purportedly from the hacker behind the attack was sent to Bulgarian media on Monday.
It derided the government’s cyber-security standards as “a parody”
The email also contained an offer of access to the stolen data and said the trove contained information on more than five million people, as well as businesses.
Bulgarian police have said that while they have arrested and charged one man in connection with the incident, they are examining the possibility that others were involved.
BBC
MOST READ
Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash
A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road....
EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Tasked To Recruit Agric Extension Workers
The need to recruit more agriculture extension officers, to fill the gap, for ones due for retirement, has been advocated...
NITT Trains 115 SON Drivers On Defensive Driving, Safety Techniques
The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has trained 116 drivers from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on the...
Reps Threaten To Take Over Edo House Of Assembly
The House of Representatives has threatened to take over the Edo State House of Assembly over the crisis rocking the...
WHO Deciding If Congo Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency
The World Health Organization has begun a meeting to assess whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo...
Court To Hear El-Zakzaky’s Application To Travel Abroad On July 18
A Kaduna State High Court will on Thursday hear the application of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN),...
Senate Confirms Mohammad Tanko As CJN
The Senate has confirmed Justice Tanko Mohammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the News Agency of Nigeria...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun