DPR Seals 4 Fuel Stations In Gombe

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe State, has sealed four filling stations for contravening the laid down rules and regulations.

Their offences range from under-dispensing of Premium Motor Spirit (pms), to engaging in black market.

The head of Operations, DPR Gombe State, Mr. Bernard Amos sealed the affected filling stations yesterday during the tour of the stations in Gombe metropolis in company of journalists.

At one of the sealed filling stations, Amos expressed disgust on the wrongly parked trucks, which were inhibiting safe and smooth access, a development he considered dangerous and contravenes the law.

The DPR head of Operations, warned against flouting the extant law by operators of filling stations, saying they risk having their filling stations sealed.

He said DPR would continue its operations in the state, with a view to ridding the state of those that have the penchant for illegality.