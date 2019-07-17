NEWS
El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison
A US judge has sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years.
In February Guzmán, 62, was found guilty of 10 charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a federal court in New York.
He escaped a Mexican jail through a tunnel in 2016, but was later arrested. He was extradited to the US in 2017.
He is a former head of the Sinaloa cartel, which officials say was the biggest supplier of drugs to the US.
During the trial witnesses said he had tortured his cartel’s enemies.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.
BBC
MOST READ
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters
Lagos State government on Wednesday ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators...
Insecurity: PDP Faults PMB Over “Insensitive” Comments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping...
Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market
The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more...
Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi
The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of...
el-Rufai Submit Over N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly
The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received the sum of N81, 682, 444, 243.21 billion as supplementary budget which...
ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
Reps Declare Edo Assembly Illegal
***directs Obaseki to issue new proclamation The last may not have been heard of the crisis rocking Edo state Assembly...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME14 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities