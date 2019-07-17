Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison

Published

1 hour ago

on

A US judge has sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years.

In February Guzmán, 62, was found guilty of 10 charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a federal court in New York.

He escaped a Mexican jail through a tunnel in 2016, but was later arrested. He was extradited to the US in 2017.

He is a former head of the Sinaloa cartel, which officials say was the biggest supplier of drugs to the US.

During the trial witnesses said he had tortured his cartel’s enemies.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.

 

BBC

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Lagos Traffic Lagos Traffic
METRO5 mins ago

Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters

Lagos State government on Wednesday ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators...
NEWS5 mins ago

Insecurity: PDP Faults PMB Over “Insensitive” Comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping...
NEWS9 mins ago

Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market

The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more...
NEWS10 mins ago

Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of...
NEWS13 mins ago

el-Rufai Submit Over N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received the sum of N81, 682, 444, 243.21 billion as supplementary budget which...
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU logo Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU logo
NEWS16 mins ago

ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
POLITICS17 mins ago

Reps Declare Edo Assembly Illegal

***directs Obaseki to issue new proclamation The last may not have been heard of the crisis rocking Edo state Assembly...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: