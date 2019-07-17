Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders

Published

4 mins ago

on

To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has commenced sensitisation of 10,000 Keke NAPEP riders to authenticate legitimate members ahead of enforcement of driver’s licence in August 1, 2019 in the state.

The Adamawa Sector Commander of the FRSC, Muhammed Hussaini, who addressed the Keke NAPEP operators, assured them that they would face no stress obtaining their licence.

Hussaini said operators can process and obtain licences same day at the cost of N3, 350 for both Class A and J for three years, and N5, 450 for five years.

He stressed, that, the licencing effort would curb crime. He said, “We found it imperative, because of the challenge of insecurity perpetuated by people using Okada and Keke NAPEP, to bring control to the system. We came up with the licensing and registration of Keke NAPEP and Okada riders to achieve that control.

“You find the issue of Shilla Boys, armed banditry and kidnapping. All these are perpetrated by use of motorcycles and Keke NAPEP. So, introduction of licence and registration of these people will bring sanity and reduce security challenges.”

Earlier, Sadiq Garba of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle/KEKENAPEP  Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), lamented extortion of money from its members by security agencies in the state.

Garba assured that, if the matter were addressed, members of the association would be forced to embark on indefinite strike.

He called for fresh elections for new officials of ACOMORAN, saying the present leadership of the union, added no value to the members.

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Ex-NASS Members Cry Out Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

Former members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have called on the federal government to work towards...
NEWS4 mins ago

PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and...
NEWS4 mins ago

FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders

To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...
NEWS5 mins ago

Criminalising Herdsmen Because Of Few Bad Ones, Unfair –Yuguda

Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has described as unfair the narrative of criminalising herdsmen because of a few...
NEWS8 mins ago

Atiku Bonafide Nigerian, Witness Tells Tribunal

The witness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar,...
NEWS10 mins ago

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The director, Information, Commodore...
NEWS11 mins ago

Chartered Printers Get New President, Council Members

The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON), established by the Act of Parliament 24 of 2007, has elected...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: