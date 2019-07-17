NEWS
FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has commenced sensitisation of 10,000 Keke NAPEP riders to authenticate legitimate members ahead of enforcement of driver’s licence in August 1, 2019 in the state.
The Adamawa Sector Commander of the FRSC, Muhammed Hussaini, who addressed the Keke NAPEP operators, assured them that they would face no stress obtaining their licence.
Hussaini said operators can process and obtain licences same day at the cost of N3, 350 for both Class A and J for three years, and N5, 450 for five years.
He stressed, that, the licencing effort would curb crime. He said, “We found it imperative, because of the challenge of insecurity perpetuated by people using Okada and Keke NAPEP, to bring control to the system. We came up with the licensing and registration of Keke NAPEP and Okada riders to achieve that control.
“You find the issue of Shilla Boys, armed banditry and kidnapping. All these are perpetrated by use of motorcycles and Keke NAPEP. So, introduction of licence and registration of these people will bring sanity and reduce security challenges.”
Earlier, Sadiq Garba of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle/KEKENAPEP Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), lamented extortion of money from its members by security agencies in the state.
Garba assured that, if the matter were addressed, members of the association would be forced to embark on indefinite strike.
He called for fresh elections for new officials of ACOMORAN, saying the present leadership of the union, added no value to the members.
