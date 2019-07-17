NEWS
Gov. Okowa Appoints Abang SA On New Media
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Miss Veronica Abang as his Special Assistant on New Media with immediate effect.
Abang who was a staff in the media department in the Office of the Governor is to handle the social media aspects of the communication departments.
Abang Veronica aka Dove, is a Communications and New Media Strategist and Consultant, who served as a Legislative Aide on Digital Content and Strategy to the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.
She also doubled as a Personal Assistant on Media and Communications to the Global Goodwill Ambassador, International Confederation of Midwives and Special Advisor, World Health Organisation Independent Advisory Group, H.E. Mrs. Toyin Saraki.
She is one of the pioneer handlers of @NGRSenate twitter handle and also Co-founded Veekhan – a Digital Marketing Company that consulted for Interra Networks and has trained members of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Digital Marketing and use of Social Media.
She is the Communications Lead of Springtime Leadership Consult and a member of The Transforming Church International Communications Team
As a professional writer, she has written a number of articles like:
– Ministerial Screening: The Senate Must Be Thorough
– Letter to FG, NLC
– School of Parenting 1
She has developed skills in Communications, Public Relations and Media. Dove was on the 3rd of July appointed as the Special Assistant on New Media to the Delta State Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa
She is an aspiring Relationship and Life Coach and an advocate for Boy Child Inclusion in Girl Child Education.
NAN
