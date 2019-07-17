NEWS
Gov Okowa Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday commiserated with former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi over the death of his father, Mallam Muhammad Makarfi.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Tuesday, the Governor joins the family, the people of Makarfi community in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State to mourn the departed Mallam Makarfi.
“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity”.
“We share in Senator Makarfi’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed father.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, we mourn with the Ex-National Chairman of our great party PDP and former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi on the unfortunate demise of his beloved father Mallam Mohammed Makarfi.”
“The Governor prayed that God will comfort Senator Makarfi and his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.
MOST READ
Fresh Vista For Polytechnic Education
President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the Federal polytechnic Amendment Act. In this report, HENRY TYOHEMBA writes on the prospects of...
Okowa Swears-In Eight Special Advisers, Reveals Why Appointments Are In Batches
Determined to have a formidable team to build a stronger Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has sworn-in eight Special Advisers,...
FDI: Nigeria Deepens Economic, Trade Relations With China
In a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, the Federal Government, has taken a step further...
Shendam Donate Plots of Land To Support Gov Ayade’s Agric Scheme
Former President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Dr Asu Yakubu Shendam has donated 700 inheritance plots of land to...
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS10 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS5 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
EDITORIAL21 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
W’Bank, AfDB Blacklist 15 Nigerian Companies, 9 Individuals
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)