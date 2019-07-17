NEWS
IGR: Ondo Council Boss Sets Up Taskforce
In a bid to generate Internal Revenue, the Caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, has set up a taskforce that can help improve the revenue of the council.
The taskforce which is made up of Seven members; Three Supervisors and Six local government staff are to move and source for internal revenue for the local council.
While inaugurating the Taskforce, Omo’ba Abayomi charged the members to do their best to ensure that the council received more funds for its developmental projects.
He added that the council would not only depend on the state or federal government allocations for its survival, but intensify efforts to ensure that more funds are generated from the public.
“The development of Okitipupa council area and delivering dividends of democracy to my people is my priority as their servant here.
“The council cannot depend on Federal or state government alone for survival, but should also look out on new ways of generating more funds for its developmental initiatives.
“I am inaugurating the taskforce on IGR to achieve all these and the taskforce must do its best for the council to enable it to reclaim its lost glory,’’ Abayomi said.
MOST READ
Abia Denies Allocating Land For RUGA
Abia state government has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters
Lagos State government on Wednesday ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators...
Insecurity: PDP Faults PMB Over “Insensitive” Comments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping...
Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market
The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more...
Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi
The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of...
el-Rufai Submit Over N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly
The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received the sum of N81, 682, 444, 243.21 billion as supplementary budget which...
ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME14 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS4 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly