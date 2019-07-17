NEWS
Insecurity Challenges May Force Ethnic Groups To Seek Self-Help, Says Alaafin
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has warned that the insecurity challenges in the country which is now spreading to the South West may force each ethnic groups to result to self-help security which may not be in the interest of the country.
Apparently reacting to the killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the monarch described the incident as unfortunate and sad.
Adeyemi in a statement he personally signed and titled “the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Elder statesman, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, by unknown gunmen – a disgrace to Nigeria”, and made available to journalists, said the killing had further put a question mark on the central police system currently in operation in the country.
According to him, the present leaders must review the issue of power decentralization.
“Chief Fasoranti is one of those eminent citizens of the country to whom the security situation of the country has been a major concern.
“The concern shown by the likes of Chief Fasoranti on the security of the country was borne out the true love without the slightest knowledge that the insecurity was closed to his door.
“For a country with national cohesion and purpose, that certainly is not the best way to honour such patriotic citizens at his age. I can only pray to God who only can console Papa to wipe off the tears in him”, he said.
The monarch stated that something needs to be done urgently about power decentralisation, if not, each ethnic group may be forced to self-help security structure which at the end may not be the best for the country.”
MOST READ
Abia Denies Allocating Land For RUGA
Abia state government has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters
Lagos State government on Wednesday ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators...
Insecurity: PDP Faults PMB Over “Insensitive” Comments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping...
Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market
The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more...
Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi
The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of...
el-Rufai Submit Over N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly
The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received the sum of N81, 682, 444, 243.21 billion as supplementary budget which...
ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME14 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS4 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly