Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by the CUPP spokesman,Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, they urged the President to sit up and avert the looming bloody national crisis while describing Obasanjo’s letter as a heroic, courageous and national interest driven effort of a father of the nation to save the Republic from imminent doom from the hands of a clueless leader.

The CUPP is therefore asking President Buhari to sit up and perform this basic function of government in order to restore sanity to all parts of the country.

They lamented that roads in more than half of the states in the federation have been taken over by these criminal elements and the government seems not to have an answer to the daily shedding of innocent blood.

They also declared that the leadership style of President Buhari has so far led the country to a state of total anarchy and impending disintegration.

The situation,he decried has regrettably led to daily shedding of blood of innocent citizens across the country either in the hands of terrorists, kidnappers, bandits among others.

He noted that according to the nation’s Constitution, the primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and properties of citizens pointing out that this responsibility is not negotiable and the Buhari led APC government has failed woefully in this regard.

He said “We condemn in strong terms the Friday killing of a daughter of Afenifere leader by alleged bandits as well as the killing of Shiite protesters. The overall handling of the Shiite protests show lack of tact and understanding of the budding calamity the regular killing of these Shiites pose to the country.

“These increasing cases of killings across the nation are capable of throwing Nigeria into bloody violent reprisals and ethnic based killings and as particularly as a tribe has been stereotyped as being largely responsible for the killings.

“We wonder why Buhari was desperate to snatch victory at the presidential election from the real winner when he knows he lacks the capacity to govern. Such capacities are not common, they are inbuilt for those who possess them.

“The CUPP hereby declares that the only way out for Nigeria is for the Supreme Court to display boldness and courage and return Atiku Abubakar as President so that he can unite, rebuild and secure the country before everybody is consumed.